Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

NYSE PFS opened at $13.57 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

