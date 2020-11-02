Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $167.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.