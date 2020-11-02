Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $95.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Proofpoint by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,182,000 after purchasing an additional 157,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.