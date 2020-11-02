Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PRI opened at $110.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.
