Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRI opened at $110.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

