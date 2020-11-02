PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.