PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History for PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.