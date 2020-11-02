PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. ValuEngine lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

