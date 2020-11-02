Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.