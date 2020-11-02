Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Polaris worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

NYSE:PII opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,543 shares of company stock worth $17,292,476 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

