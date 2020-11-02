PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.23-2.31 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.