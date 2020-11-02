Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

