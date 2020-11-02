Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 97.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 499,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.