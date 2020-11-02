Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PING stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

