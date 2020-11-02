Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $23.47 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.