Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

PSX opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

