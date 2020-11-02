PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

