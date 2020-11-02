Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $292.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $253.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

