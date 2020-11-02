Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.38.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $261.03 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.