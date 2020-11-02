PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE:PBF opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.