Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.