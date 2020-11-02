Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OUT stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
