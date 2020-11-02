Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

