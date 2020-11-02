Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

