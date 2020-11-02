Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $2,070,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Opko Health stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 110,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Opko Health by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

