Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $2,070,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Opko Health stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47.
Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 110,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 424,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Opko Health by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
