Ontology Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $339.93 million and $107.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003297 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Indodax, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,792,432 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, BitMart, Gate.io, Bibox, Indodax, Koinex, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, BCEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

