Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $2,358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 205.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
