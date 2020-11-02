Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $2,358,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 205.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

