Olin (OLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

