OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after acquiring an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,401,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

