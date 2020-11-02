OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 83,213 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,213 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 21,750 shares worth $1,042,693. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

