OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 7,319 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

VLO opened at $38.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.