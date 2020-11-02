OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 647 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

NYSE:MMM opened at $159.96 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

