OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 617 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $272.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.