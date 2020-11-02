OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 23,581 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 77.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after buying an additional 869,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 60.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after buying an additional 768,911 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

