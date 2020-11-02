OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,188 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SBA Communications by 29.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 338.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

Shares of SBAC opened at $290.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.16. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

