OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,745 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

LYB opened at $68.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.