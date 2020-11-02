OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 585.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,231 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.