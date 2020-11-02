OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.