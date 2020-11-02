OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $71.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

