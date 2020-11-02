OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $304.69 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.60 and a 200-day moving average of $247.41. The firm has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

