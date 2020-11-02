OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.94 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.