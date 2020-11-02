Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36), Zacks reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

