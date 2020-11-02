OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $903.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

