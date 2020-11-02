OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $903.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.