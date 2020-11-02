Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,416 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 394,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 951,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 391,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

OCSL stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

