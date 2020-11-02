O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Zacks reports. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. O2Micro International updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 million, a P/E ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.
About O2Micro International
