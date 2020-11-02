O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Zacks reports. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. O2Micro International updated its Q4 2020

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 million, a P/E ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

