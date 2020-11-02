Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DCMYY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ntt Docomo has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.