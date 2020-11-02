Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.28. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

