Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.