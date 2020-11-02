Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.67 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

