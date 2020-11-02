North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%.
NOA opened at $7.75 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $240.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.