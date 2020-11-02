North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%.

NOA opened at $7.75 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $240.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

