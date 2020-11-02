North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$17.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

NOA opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

