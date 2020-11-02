Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.04 ($4.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

